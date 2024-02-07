Gregory (Greg) Kent VanBuskirk – September 14, 1955 – January 26, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Feb 07, 2024 | Comments 0
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Gregory (Greg) Kent VanBuskirk. Greg was born to Fred and Maxine VanBuskirk in Pratt, KS on September 14th, 1955. He passed on January 26th, 2024, in Blanchard, OK. He was predeceased by his sons, Sheldon and Chance and his brothers, Alan and Tracy. He is survived by his four grandchildren Derrick, Timberly, Alena and Brody and his sister, Angela. A small memorial service will be held 2pm, Saturday February 17th at Tavern 1301 in Lamar, CO.
