Gavina Alvidrez – February 19, 1939 – February 16, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Feb 19, 2024 | Comments 0
Mass of Christian Burial for Gavina Alvidrez will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, CO with Rosary beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place in the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Gavina Alvidrez was born on February 19, 1939 in Mexico to Estevan and Libertada (Chavez) Dominguez. She passed away on February 16, 2024 at her home in Blanca, CO at the age of 84.
After growing up in Mexico, Gavina found the love of her life, Isidoro Alvidrez and moved to Seminole, TX. Throughout their younger years together in Texas, they grew their family to include four children, Monze, Carlos, Maria, and Teo. When the kids were young, they moved their home to Rocky Ford and then to Las Animas, where they spent the majority of their lives. In 2015, Gavina and Isidoro moved to Blanca, CO where they would enjoy the last few years together before Isidoro’s passing in 2021. Gavina enjoyed sewing, embroidering, gardening, fishing, and boxing with her grandchildren.
Gavina is survived by her children; Carlos Alvidrez (Karen Longworth) of Las Animas, CO, Maria Alvidrez of Blanca, CO, and Teo Alvidrez of Las Animas, CO; grandchildren, Monze Jr., Jessica, Stephanie, Isabel, Isidoro, Charles, Gabby, Angelica, Alexandria, Paul, Jamie, Joseph, Antonio, Dillon, Blanca, Carlos, Maria, Rayne, Remia, Aria, Raven, and Raya; and 32 great-grandchildren.
Gavina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Isidoro Alvidrez; and son, Monze Alvidrez.
Memorial contributions may be made to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, CO, 81054. To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
