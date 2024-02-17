Donald Devie – February 17, 1948 – February 13 2024
A memorial service for Las Animas, CO resident, Donald Devie will be held at a later date. Per his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Donald A. Devie, 75, of Las Animas, died Feb. 13, 2024, in Pueblo, CO. He was born Feb. 17, 1948, in Denver CO, the first child of Alex and Eva (Frieberger) Devie of Crook, CO. The family later moved to Sydney, NE, where little brother Larry was born in 1956. Don graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Sydney in 1966, and soon after enlisted in the Navy. As his fellow corpsmen called him, “Short Round” served in Quantico, VA, Okinawa & San Francisco, CA, as a hospital corpsman. After his discharge in 1970, he returned to Colorado, and attended Otero Junior College, where he received an associate degree in 1972. He was also in the Naval Reserve for two years.
He met the love of his life, Barbara Flowers, at OJC. They were married October 8, 1972, in Kim, CO. The couple later moved to Greeley, where Don attended the University of Northern Colorado for a year while working as a CNA at Weld County Hospital. When Don was hired for a respiratory therapist position at Ft. Lyon VA Hospital in 1973, they moved to Las Animas. Don worked at the VA for 29 years. Don and Barbara bought the family home in 1974 and had their first child, James (Blake) in 1976. Adopted daughter, Tekla came in 1978, followed shortly by the birth of daughter, Alexia (Lexie). They welcomed nieces, Miranda in 1977 and her daughter, Rileigh in 1996. Don joined the 947th Medical Clearing Company and faithfully served until 1992, going on several overseas missions to Honduras, Costa Rica, France, Spain, Nova Scotia, Luxembourg, Germany and in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm. He served on the Bent County Ambulance Service for 30 years as an EMT and later, director. He was a member of the Bent County Sheriff’s Posse for four years, served on various city and county boards, and was also a 4-H leader and Cub Scout leader. He ended his working career after six years at the Bent County Nursing Home.
Don loved to fish and hunt as well as have “travel adventures” with his family and friends. Being a huge “history nerd,” he once made Lexie pull off the road in Tennessee so he could look at a Civil War battlefield. Frequently called “De Short,” he will be missed by myriad family and friends. Survivors include his brother, Larry; daughters, Alexia and Tekla (Joe); nieces, Miranda (Stephen) and Rileigh (Kelsey); grandchildren, Douglas, Johnathan, James, Benetta (Anthony); and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; and son, Blake Devie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bent County Ambulance Service either directly or in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, CO 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com
