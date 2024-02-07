Colorado State Patrol Conducting Statewide Operation on Super Bowl Sunday
PRESS RELEASE – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Drive Safe
Colorado State Patrol Conducting Statewide Operation -Make a game plan for a sober ride this Sunday
(COLORADO) – On February 11, 2024, troopers across Colorado, in partnership with local jurisdictions, will be conducting strict enforcement operations to help motorists make safe and responsible driving choices. Some of the negative driving indicators Troopers will be looking for are lane violations, tailgating, speeding, and aggressive and careless driving behaviors.
While preliminary numbers show a slight decrease (6%) in fatal crashes in 2023 across Colorado, more work needs to be done to move Colorado to the forefront of being one of the safest states to travel. At this time, there have been 716 recorded roadway deaths in 2023 – every life lost impacting a family, friends and communities. The majority of these crashes were a result of choices made by drivers, including driving while impaired, speeding above the posted limit, behaving aggressively or driving while distracted
Troopers will focus on those highways in every region of Colorado that see high crash rates and volume. Each troop will also staff up during the peak time of day in their region, which could be before, during or after the big game. Coloradoans who intend to watch and celebrate the game away from their home are advised to make a plan in advance on how they will ensure a sober ride home.
A few tips to avoid meeting one of our troopers under less-than-ideal conditions are:
Pay close attention to speed limits. Speed limits are set for safety.
Put the distractions aside.
Place that cell phone out of reach and if it is that important, pull off at the next gas station or exit ramp. Please give it to your passengers and let them navigate those messages.
Open those snacks before you start driving and eat those messy meals somewhere other than behind the wheel.
Set your navigation and pick your music or other passenger entertainment before you begin your drive.
If you see dangerous or aggressive driving actions by another motorist, give them space. You can also pull over and call *CSP with a vehicle description and license plate. Let one of our troopers handle that dangerous issue.
NEVER drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.
Impaired driving continues to be the leading cause of Colorado crash fatalities. In fact, 1 out of every 3 traffic deaths in Colorado involved an impaired driver in 2023. As we approach one of the busiest drinking days of the year, plan ahead. No excuse is acceptable for those who lost a loved one to an intoxicated driver.
Troopers continue to take a low-tolerance approach to the top fatal crash factors, including lane violations, impaired driving and speeding, while launching a yearlong campaign called “Drive Safe.” This campaign celebrates positive driving behaviors and encourages all of us to drive like a trooper is riding with you.
