Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association 2024 Conference
Barbara Crimond | Feb 07, 2024 | Comments 0
|
The 10th Annual Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association is Feb. 27-28 at the Westin Hotel in Westminster. We would love to have you join us! Registration rates go up Feb. 15.
Please check out the CFVGA 10th Annual Conference website for schedule, speakers, pricing, and other details. Use the tab on this website to register.
2024 CFVGA Sponsors get free or discounted booth space as well as free registrations for people attending as follows: PLATINUM-4, GOLD-3, SILVER-2, BRONZE-1. The code to claim your free registration(s) was included in an email with your paid sponsor invoice, or contact me for the code. Some booth space is still available.
MEMBERS: Please note that CFVGA Allied and Grower members, including sponsors, who wish to register a new employee not yet listed on your account, will need to add him/her first to your farm/organization/company profile, before completing the registration. If a “linked profile” is not on the account, he/she cannot be registered free or at the member rate. To add a linked profile, which only can be done by the “key contact,” click here. If this all makes your head spin, simply email me the name and email address of the person you wish to add to your account, and I will handle it from here.
Not a sponsor but wish to take advantage of the conference and year-long benefits of CFVGA sponsorship? Check it out!
If you have any questions, please reach out to me by phone or email as shown below.
Marilyn Bay Drake
Executive Director
303.594.3827 (text or call)
|
|
Contact Info:
Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Assocition
P.O. Box 208 Eaton, CO 80615
303.594.3827
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Events • Featured • State
About the Author: