Clarabelle Warren – September 25, 1949 – February 6, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Feb 07, 2024 | Comments 0
Clarabelle was born on September 25, 1949 in California to Harold and Lillian (Bagshaw) Baumgardner and passed away on February 06, 2024 at her home with her family by her side at the age of 74.
Per Clarabelle’s request cremation will take place and there will be no services.
She is preceded in death by her husband William Warren, her parents, her daughter Marsha Baumgardner and siblings Kenny, Danny and John Baumgardner.
Clarabelle is survived by her daughter Clarissa Duffy, son Sean Bly, fiancé John Allen Burns, Jr., granddaughter Brittney Bly, four great-grandchildren, siblings Diane (Larry) Burns, Kathy Baumgardner, Lee Baumgardner, Donny Baumgardner, Donna Bly and Thomas Baumgardner as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Arkansas Valley Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
For more information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: