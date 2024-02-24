Cattle on Feed Report of 2/23/24
NEWS RELEASE
United States Department of Agriculture
NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE
COLORADO FIELD OFFICE
P.O. BOX 150969 · Lakewood, CO 80215-0969
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 23, 2024
CATTLE ON FEED
COLORADO
Contact: Rodger Ott (800) 392-3202
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,010,000 head as of February 1, 2024. The latest inventory was down 1 percent from January 1, 2024 and down 2 percent from February 1, 2023. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 140,000 head of fed cattle during January 2024, unchanged from the previous month but down 18 percent from the January 2023 marketings. An estimated 140,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during January 2024, 4 percent above last month but down 15 percent from the January 2023 placements. Of the number placed in January, 18 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 25 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 25 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 18 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds, and 14 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for January was estimated at 10,000 head, up 5,000 head from last month and last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.8 million head on February 1, 2024. The inventory was slightly above February 1, 2023. Placements in feedlots during January totaled 1.79 million head, 7 percent below 2023. Net placements were 1.71 million head. During January, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 370,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 395,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 475,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 377,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 105,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during January totaled 1.84 million head, slightly below 2023. Other disappearance totaled 81,000 head during January, 29 percent above 2023.
For a full copy of the February 2024 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
