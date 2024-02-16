Bobbie “Bob” Troutman – February 3, 1928 – February 15, 2024
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident Bobbie Troutman, affectionately known to his family and friends as Bob, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Tim Douglas officiating. Inurnment with follow at Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section with full military honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion posts.
Bob was born on February 03, 1928 at Altoona, Kansas to Harry and Odessa (Cline) Troutman and passed away on February 15, 2024 at the Prowers Medical Center with his family by his side at the age of 96. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Keith, Herman, and Jack Troutman. He is survived by his wife Margaret Troutman of the family home in Lamar, CO, children Cecil (Dee) Troutman of Williamsburg, CO and Lee Ann (Mike) Brooks of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Mindy (Kenny) Davis of Lamar, CO, Jenny (Josh) Watson of Stephenville, TX, Shawn (Alissa) Brooks of Colorado Springs ,CO, and Jeremiah (Nicole) Troutman of Stephenville, TX, great grandchildren Joshua (Savannah) Davis, Blake Davis, Branden Davis, Joel Davis, Magi Watson, Maci (Caine) Watson-Brown, Lanie Watson, Christopher Brooks, Jonathon Brooks, Case Troutman, Hesston Troutman and Abilene Troutman. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tribune Kansas V.F.W. Post 7521, Lamar Christian Church and/charity of choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
