Birth Announcement: Cervantes-Flores
Barbara Crimond | Feb 12, 2024
Alondra Flores and Julian Cervantes of Lamar, Colorado, announce the birth of their daughter, Jarixzey Ivonne Cervantes-Flores who was born at 7:54 a.m., January 6, 2024 at Prowers Medical Center. Jarixzey weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces and was 19-12 inches long at birth. Siblings: Xzavior, Julian, Xzaydin, Avizael, Aviel. Grandparents: Blanca Avalos, Eleodora Cervantes, David Flores, Alejandrina Valerio.
Filed Under: Births
