Birth Announcement: Cervantes-Flores

| Feb 12, 2024 | Comments 0

Alondra Flores and Julian Cervantes of Lamar, Colorado, announce the birth of their daughter, Jarixzey Ivonne Cervantes-Flores who was born at 7:54 a.m., January 6, 2024 at Prowers Medical Center.  Jarixzey weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces and was 19-12 inches long at birth.  Siblings: Xzavior, Julian, Xzaydin, Avizael, Aviel.   Grandparents: Blanca Avalos, Eleodora Cervantes, David Flores, Alejandrina Valerio.

