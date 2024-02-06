Arkansas River Basin Water Forum to be held March 6-7, 2024
Arkansas River Basin Water Forum
The 29th Arkansas River Basin Water Forum, the basin’s premiere water event, will be held March 6 – 7, 2024 at Otero College in La Junta. This year’s Forum will feature the state’s top water experts discussing critical issues facing all segments of water users – agriculture, municipal, recreation, environmental and industrial – and engage attendees in seeking solutions to the many challenges faced in planning for a secure water future for the largest of Colorado’s river basins.
Keynote presentations will be provided by Kate Greenberg, Commissioner, Colorado Department of Agriculture and Robert Sakata, Agricultural Water Policy Advisor, Colorado Department of Agriculture. In addition to expert presentations and panel discussions in the morning sessions, a variety of field trips will be offered in the afternoons. Full information on registering for the Forum, including choice of one’s preferred field trips, is online at www.arbwf.org.
Registration costs for the Forum remain a very good value:
March 6 & 7, Two-day full registration, including lunches – $300
One-day registration, either Wednesday March 6 or Thursday March 7, including lunch – $150
Percolation and Runoff networking dinner – $20
Plan on joining us on Wednesday evening for the Percolation and Runoff dinner. All proceeds from this event support the ARBWF scholarship fund, helping students and working professionals in their education and research in water resources, watershed studies, hydrology, natural resources management, and others.
If you have a passion for water issues and solutions, sponsorships are available.
For more information, contact Jean Van Pelt, Program Manager, at arbwf1994@gmail.com.
