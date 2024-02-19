State Announces it is Processing 2023 Income Tax Returns
Barbara Crimond | Feb 19, 2024 | Comments 0
LAKEWOOD, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 — Taxpayers can now file income tax returns for 2023 and the Colorado Department of Revenue, Taxation Division has a few tips to make the process easier and help Coloradans receive their returns as quickly as possible.
How to file
· Online – The Taxation Division encourages Taxpayers to file electronically, either through Revenue Online, or one of the many third-party vendors who offer certified electronic income tax filing products, to cut down on processing time and the potential for errors as well as issues in transit.
· By mail – This method is for Taxpayers who may not be comfortable using online platforms. Instructions about filing State income tax are available on each form.
The tax filing deadline for tax year 2023 is April 15, 2024; however, the state offers an automatic six month extension for filing as long as payment obligations are satisfied by April 15.
“The Department is ready to process state income tax returns,” said Brendon Reese, Taxation Senior Director. “We are committed to processing returns and refunds for Colorado taxpayers in a timely and professional manner. We know many are eager to receive their refunds as quickly as possible.”
Up-to-date information, including the status of state income tax refunds, is at Tax.Colorado.gov – just click on the “Where’s My Refund” banner.
Taxpayers can call the Taxpayer Helpline by phone at (303) 238-7378, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To physically visit a Service Center for help, please schedule an appointment.
Taxpayers who need low or no-cost help filing state income tax returns should visit Tax.Colorado.gov/Community-Tax-Help for additional resources.
