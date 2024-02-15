Amache Now an Official National Historic Site
Barbara Crimond | Feb 15, 2024 | Comments 0
FEBRUARY 15, 2024 STATEMENT FROM CAITLYN BURFORD, COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER FOR THE NATIONAL PARKS CONSERVATIONS ASSOCIATION:
I wanted to forward along this press release from NPS (linked here, released an hour ago) about Colorado’s Amache National Historic Site.
Today, it is officially an official national park site – Sec. Deb Haaland signed the park’s activation memo, a formal process that authorizes and establishes the park site. That means the site will have a budget, national park signage, dedicated park service staff, and more.
This comes at a pertinent time as this Monday, 2/19, is the National Day of Remembrance, a solemn day to remember the horrific incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. Amache was the site of 1 of 10 incarceration sites built during World War II to imprison individuals of Japanese descent, many of whom were Americans.
Tracy Coppola shared this statement below. You are welcome to use if you are working on a story. I also attached a photo for use of the barracks at the Amache World War II incarceration camp in Colorado, credited to Tracy Coppola/NPCA.
Statement from Tracy Coppola, Colorado Senior Program Manager at the National Parks Conservation Association:
Amache National Historic Site tells a heartbreaking American story that remains profoundly relevant—one that we must not forget.
Today, it was formally established as a national park. With Secretary Haaland’s signature, Amache will be preserved as a landscape to remember, respect, honor and heal.
Forged by the generosity and commitment of Japanese American survivors, decedents, and advocates who have worked to protect this place and its legacy, Amache National Historic Site is a commitment to honor a fuller story of our country. NPCA looks forward to continuing our work with the National Park Service and partners to safeguard this historic site.
