FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
POLICE DEPARTMENT TRANSITIONS UNDERWAY
The Lamar Police Department is honoring those who are retiring and is looking to restaff its department. The LPD has been serving the community since 1887. At full force, they employ up to 19 officers, including four sergeants and two detectives. Now funded to employ up to three Code Enforcement Officers, which is also part of the LPD. The Chief also supervises the Lamar Animal Shelter. The department is experiencing a transition with retirements and new opportunities.
Police Officer Don Williamson retired on December 31 after serving ten years on the LPD. Don wrote 754 citations and worked 1,465 cases. Officer Williamson had the skill of making friends with anybody he met.
Code Enforcement Officer Kenny Davis also retired on December 31 after 20 years. In his twenty years, Kenny served under six chiefs, wrote 1,199 citations, and worked 30,139 cases. Kenny came to work every day with positive attitude, ready to serve the community and LPD by performing tasks assigned daily. He inspired other employees as he remained positive no matter the circumstances.
Another long-time Code Enforcement Officer, Jose Lozoya, resigned in late December to progress in his law enforcement career as a Colorado State Trooper. He entered the State Patrol Academy the first week of January. Fluent in Spanish, Jose often assisted the LPD when they requested his translation skills.
Police Clerk Brenda Reichmann resigned her position at the City on January 5th to move to Texas. She had been with the City for 3 years total in as the Building Codes Clerk and Police Clerk. Brenda was with the LPD for 1 year. As a clerk, she had a positive attitude and built a good rapport with people. The City has closed applications for this position and is in the process of hiring a new clerk.
After 20 years in the department, Chief Kyle Miller is also planning to retire in June. His intention is to stay in the community and enjoy time with his family. “I am honored to have worked with all the Lamar Police Department officers and staff in my career, progressing as an officer to the chief,” commented Miller, “I have appreciated the support from my fellow City of Lamar employees and public over the past 20 years.”
Because the chief’s position is critical to both the City and community, the City has begun a nationwide search for his replacement. KRW Associates has been contracted to manage the recruitment process, including meeting with the Lamar City Council and LPD staff as well as conduct focus groups with other internal and external stakeholders to determine expectations for the incoming chief and identify candidates who would potentially be a good fit for Lamar. That process was delayed with the recent snowstorm on January 8th. These meetings have been rescheduled to begin on February 12. KRW consultants will meet with the Lamar City Council that evening at 6:00 pm and sworn and non-sworn LPD employees and city department directors on February 13. KRW will hold focus groups for community and business leaders on the following day, February 14.
The Police Department has additional positions available and is willing to employ individuals as they complete a law enforcement academy and become eligible for a Peace Officer Standards & Training (POST) certification. Individuals interested in joining the LPD are encourage to contact Kyle Miller at 719.336.1362 or kyle.miller@ci.lamar.co.us.
For more information on the police chief recruitment process, contact Margaret Saldaña, Human Resources manager, at 719.336.1366 or margaret.saldana@ci.lamar.co.us.
