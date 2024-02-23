2024 Sand and Sage Roundup Royalty Announced
The 2024 Sand and Sage Roundup Royalty Court has been announced.
Jaelin Parker will reign as this year’s Queen. Jaelin shared that becoming the Queen is a goal she has always had and gave a few fun facts about herself. The first year she ever tried out for the S&S Royalty was 2012 and she instantly got hooked on it. She barrel races and has 5 sorrel horses. Glitter is her statement piece when it comes to royalty. Her favorite part of being a Rodeo Queen is getting to talk with and meet new people not only in our county, but other places as well.
Aspen Hawkins is the 2024 Lady-in-Waiting. She is excited to get to be a part of the royalty program and to have the opportunity to represent Prowers County. This is her first year doing royalty. She is a barrel racer who loves glitter and bling. Aspen is a senior at Lamar High School.
Hailey Pearson is this year’s Princess. She has 2 horses, but one is in New Mexico with her older brother. She credits her uncle Josie for getting her hooked on horses at a very young age. She enjoys barrel racing and has been a part of royalty since she was 8 years old, serving as Little Miss two times. This is her first year as Princess.
Last but not least, Harper Hawkins will serve as Little Miss. She loves to hang out with her big sister Aspen and loves horses, barrel racing and pop rocks! This is Harper’s first year doing royalty.
All four of the Royalty girls barrel race in the same organization, the South East Colorado Can Chasers Barrel Racing Organization (SECCC). Their first official appearance as 2024 Sand and Sage Roundup Royalty was spending the afternoon in Wiley recently, volunteering at the Landyn Weeks benefit dodgeball, where the girls got to show off the auction items. They will be attending several events as the year progresses and we will be reporting on future appearances as they happen.
