Sharon (Sheri) Mae Wooters – August 19, 1951 – December 29, 2023
Barbara Crimond | Jan 27, 2024 | Comments 0
Sharon (Sheri) Mae Wooters, 72 of Las Animas Colorado, passed away on December 29, 2023 surrounded by family in Colorado Springs. Sheri was born on August 19, 1951 to parents, George and Lucy (Barber) VanMatre in Trinidad,Colorado. The small farming family moved to Pueblo, Colorado where she spent her young yearsgrowing up with her two brothers and sister. She graduated high school in 1969 and married GlennWooters in 1970. Sheri joined the Navy in the buddy system with her older brother, Bill and spent almost 2 years active duty followed by time in the reserves. The family eventually moved to Las Animas, Colorado where Sheri completed her dream of nursing in 1996. She worked as a nurse until retirement in the various positions within the profession.
Sheri was married to Glenn Wooters for 53 years. The life they built together was apparent Sheri and Glenn were soulmates and the girls were their center. Sheri spent her days when the girls were young, leading groups such as 4-H, Brownies, and dance. She was the matriarch of her little family. During her retirement years, Sheri loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and gardening.
Sheri was preceded in death by her grandparents; mother, Lucy VanMatre; older brother, Bill VanMatre; and daughter, Lucinda Wooters. In addition to her loving husband, Glenn Wooters she is survived by three daughters, Christina (Russel) Eck, Jennifer (Randy) Martin, and Donna Hunt; father, George VanMatre; sister, Linda (Mel) Green; brother, Robert Wayne (Jane) VanMatre; 10 grandchildren, 24
great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
As we bid adieu to her earthly presence, let us carry forward her legacy by embracing the closeness of family, the value of hard work, and the gentle kindness she embodied. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 27, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Seed & Supply Church, 746 Ash Ave, Las Animas, CO 81054 followed by a reception at the VFW, 318 3 rd St., Las Animas, CO 81054. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to First National Bank of Las Animas. To leave online condolences, please
visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues
About the Author: