Roger Stagner Announces Bid for County Commissioner in District 3
Barbara Crimond | Jan 24, 2024 | Comments 0
Roger Stagner will be running for District 3 Prowers County Commissioner in the 2024 Election. Stagner is well acquainted with government operations and connections to the State of Colorado as he served as Mayor for the City of Lamar for 10 years through 5 consecutive election terms.
Stagner said he is looking forward to working alongside all the residents in Prowers County. The Commissioners play a valuable role and are an important part of the structure of an area. Each Commissioner representing their district but being united in serving Prowers County to make it the very best.
I am currently on the Committee working on the New Comprehensive/Master Plan for Prowers County and have a desire to strengthen the county’s economy and see all residents safe and flourishing. I have a passion to protect our precious way of life as we build our future together.
Filed Under: County • Elections • Featured • Media Release
