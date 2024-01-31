Raymond J. Walters – March 20, 1980 – January 28, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Jan 31, 2024 | Comments 0
A Memorial Service for Raymond Walters will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 8, 2024 at the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery Elder Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado.
Raymond J. Walters was born on March 20, 1980 in Aurora, Colorado to William Walters and Rose “Wendy” (Pointon) Hansen. He passed away on January 28, 2024 at his home in Garden City, Kansas at the age of 43.
Ray found fulfillment in his job as a dispatcher for a transportation company and cherished spending time with his friends. He enjoyed bowling, gaming, and cheering on the Denver Broncos. Ray appreciated music, his favorite being heavy metal, and high school band.
Ray is survived by his father, William Walters; sister, Shanna (Nathan) Mitchell; half-brother, Josh Walters; step-father, James (Connie) Hansen; step-grandmother, Mabel Hansen; uncles, Mike (Stella) Walters and Charles (Anita) Pointon; aunt, Nanette (Ken) Johnson; three nieces and one nephew; as well as several cousins, other relatives, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose “Wendy” Hansen; maternal grandparents, Jeff and Anna Pointon; paternal grandparents, Lee and Janette Walters; aunt, Abby Pointon; uncles, Michael and Patrick Pointon; and step-grandfather, Bert Hansen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lakin High School Band in Lakin, Kansas in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
