Prowers County Continues Outreach for Comprehensive Plan

Barbara Crimond | Jan 26, 2024 | Comments 0
MEDIA RELEASE
FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY ADMINISTRATION OFFICE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact:
Prowers County Administration Office
301 S. Main Street, #215
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8025
ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net
January 26th, 2024
Prowers County Continues Outreach for the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Code Update
In the first phase of the Comprehensive Plan Update, the community identified what makes present-day Prowers County a great place to live and where it can improve. Now, the County invites the community to envision the long-term future of Prowers and the ideas that will continue to make life better over the next 20 years.
This engagement process will be focused on hearing from communities across the County through in-person Open House events in Wiley, Granada, and Holly. Participants will provide their big ideas for Prowers County to create a unified community vision for the Comprehensive Plan. These events will be accompanied by an online questionnaire that will mirror the Open House sessions.
Community members are welcome to attend whichever session they can, regardless of where you live. These events will include a short presentation discussing feedback and results from the first phase followed by an Open House. Meals and kid-friendly activities will be provided at each event, as well as Spanish interpretation.
To provide food for all participants, please RSVP for the event you wish to attend. To RSVP, head to the project website at ProwersCompPlan.com or ProwersCompPlan.com/ProwersESP and click on the “RSVP for Visioning Events!” tab. From there, you can register for one of three events!
|What:
|Prowers County Comprehensive Plan Open House Events
|When and Where:
|March 6th, 12-2 PM at the Granada Community Center
March 6th 6-8 PM at the Holly Pride Center
March 7th, 12-2 PM at the Wiley Community Center
For those unable to attend the events, visit www.ProwersCompPlan.com to learn more about the project, participate in online questions, or sign up to receive emails or texts about future meetings and project updates.
