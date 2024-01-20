Pesticide Recertification Workshops Offered in Lamar
The Colorado Department of Agriculture has made a change for private pesticide application licensing. Private pesticide applicators who need to take licensing tests, or re-test due to license expiration, will now need to test at a proctored testing site. To that end, Colorado State University Extension is hosting Private Pesticide Recertification sessions at various locations throughout Eastern Colorado, including in Lamar on April 2.
Preregistration is required so please contact Michaela Mattes with CSU Extension in Lamar for more information:
Michaela Mattes, Colorado State University Extension Agronomist
1001 S Main Street
Lamar, CO 81052
Office (719) 336-7734
