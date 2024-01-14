Mullen Street Fire Update from Lamar Fire and Emergency Services
Barbara Crimond | Jan 14, 2024 | Comments 0
This afternoon, Friday, January 12th, at approximately 3:02 PM, Lamar Fire and Emergency Services responded to an apartment fire at 708 S. Mullen Street. Upon arrival, all occupants had exited or were assisted out of the building. The fire, as well as smoke, was venting out of multiple windows. Mutual Aid was requested from Prowers County Rural Fire Department for manpower. Search and Suppression was initiated concurrently. Multiple pet rescues were accomplished by crews. One occupant was transported to the hospital with breathing complications from the fire. After overhaul was complete, the building was secured by City of Lamar Street Crews. All displaced occupants were moved to the Cultural Events Center to stay warm and have accommodations arranged. No cause or origin has been established at this time. The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control assets are being requested at this time to assist in investigation.
Responding apparatus:
Engine 6, Engine 5, Truck 1, Rescue 1, Med 2, Med 6, Med 3
PCRFD 5 Personnel 2 apparatus
Lamar Fire and Emergency Services would like to extend our most sincere appreciation for assistance from Prowers County Rural Fire Department, Lamar Police Department, Lamar Light and Power, Lamar Street Crew, Lamar Water Department, Lamar Building Department, Atmos Energy, as well as City of Lamar Administrator Evans and assisting staff.
Updated 1-13-24 8:45
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Events • Featured • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: