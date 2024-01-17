Leticia De La Rosa – June 29, 1963 – January 14, 2024
A Mass of Christian Burial for Leticia De La Rosa will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 19, 2024 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Syracuse, Kansas with Rev. Peter Tran officiating. Interment will follow at the Syracuse Cemetery.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday January 18, 2024 at St. Raphael Catholic Church.
Leticia De La Rosa passed away on January 14, 2024 in Lakin, Kansas at the age of 60. She was born on June 29, 1963 in San Julian, Jalisco, Mexico to Antonio and Carmela (Lopez) Huerta.
Leticia’s life was filled with love for her family and a passion for music from the ’70s and ’80s. Her infectious joy could be seen as she danced around the house or sang along to her favorite tunes. She had an artistic soul from a young age and found solace in crafting – whether it was crocheting or knitting intricate patterns or creating beautiful cross-stitch designs. In later years, Leticia took up making bracelets that she shared with her family and friends. One of the things that brought immense happiness to her grandchildren was enjoying cake at Grandma’s house. Her kitchen always smelled of sweet treats baking in the oven as she welcomed everyone with open arms. Leticia’s greatest pride and joy were undoubtedly her six grandchildren whom she adored beyond measure. She would boast about their accomplishments to anyone who would listen because they were truly the light of her life.
Leticia is survived by her loving husband, Odilon De La Rosa; daughters, Angelita De La Rosa and Gabriela Ramirez; grandchildren, Daylyn Perez, Angel Ramirez, Sara Perez, Aryanah Ramirez, Andrea Ramirez, and Adrian Ramirez; four sisters and three brothers; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Antonio Huerta and Carmela Lopez.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
