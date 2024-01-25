Lena L. Nelson – March 29, 1951 – January 24, 2024
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Lena L. Nelson will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, February 2, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section.
Lena was born on March 29, 1951 at Las Animas, Colorado to Jess Leonard and Vera Valentine (Larrew) Hunt and passed away on January 24, 2024 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 72.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Ron Hunt.
Lena is survived by her husband Raymond Nelson of the family home in Lamar, sons Elmer (Tiffany) Nelson of Las Animas, CO, Nathan (Christina) Nelson and Kevin (Renee) Nelson all of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Victoria (Bryan) Rosenberger, Roger Nelson, Neikole (Patrick) Nelson, Zane (Lena) Nelson, Courtney Nelson, Eastwood Nelson and Regan Nelson and great-grandchildren Gabriel Nelson and Sophia Rosenberger. She is also survived by her siblings Norma Ogden and Terrie (Butch) Smart as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation and/or charity of one’s choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
