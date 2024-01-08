Lamar Hospice Receives Large Donations
Russ Baldwin | Jan 08, 2024 | Comments 0
The Lamar Area Hospice Association was recently the beneficiary of two large and generous donations. Pictured below is a check for $66,000, which was presented by the Lamar Hospice Fundraising Committee. The check represents proceeds generated from the Backyard Bash from June of 2023 and the Angel Open golf tournament held this past August.
Not all committee members were present for this photo. Hospice staff present for picture include Collette Widener, Kathy Neukirch O’Neill, Janee Steed and Lisa Miller Hubbard. Hospice Fundraising Committee members in picture are: Kim Burgess, Denise Carder, Jane Dykes, Cheryl Preisser, Robbie Sue Young, Rose Ann Yates, Patti Emick, Philip Dieterle, Lisa Schwarte, Norma Swanson and Gretchen Emick. Committee members not present for the photo are Ron Reedy, Joyce Reedy, Lisa Farmer, Melonee Marcum, Holly Burton, Kynlee Emick, Morgan Alba, and Alisha Pettitt.
A second check, in the amount of $17,000, represents proceeds from the 2023 Two Shot Goose Hunt auction, which was held on December 6, 2023. A very special “Thank You” goes out to Mike Flower for his donation to the Two Shot Auction which made this donation possible.
Pictured in front row: Lisa Miller Hubbard, Hospice employee; Cheryl Preisser, Two Shot Volunteer; Deb Pelley, Hospice Director; Rose Ann Yates, Two Shot Executive Director and Janine Reed, Hospice employee. Pictured in back row: Jim Hubbard, Larry Huddleston and John Ritter (Two Shot Board of Directors,) and Eben Ritter, Two Shot President.
The Lamar Area Hospice Association provides services to anyone, regardless of insurance status. Medicare is the only insurance group that provides any payment to Hospice and it is not always enough to cover the costs. Palliative services are also provided to those who are not yet hospice appropriate but still need help managing symptoms and pain. Another outreach provided is the organization’s Children’s Good Grief Program as well as adult grief support and resources that wouldn’t be available without these charitable donations. In addition to the services offered, Lamar Area Hospice also loans medical equipment to anyone in need of it at no charge. Our community is lucky indeed to have not only these services offered by Hospice, but also to have so many generous donors as well as an amazing fundraising committee that makes it all possible.
Lamar Area Hospice Associated is located at 108 W. Olive St. in Lamar. Their phone number is 719-336-2100. You can learn more about them at: www.lamarhospice.org
By: Barbara Crimond
