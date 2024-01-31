Kenna McElroy Named Good Citizen for McClave High School
Kenna McElroy, daughter of Brady and Beth McElroy, is the Good Citizen from McClave High School.
Kenna maintains a Gold Honor Roll while actively participating in every sport achieving varsity in softball, volleyball, basketball, and track. She helps with the newspaper and serves on the Student Council; Bent County Teen Council plus helps with the Biomedical Immersion Program. Kenna’s activity also included the Air Force LEGACY Stem Camp and Seekers Youth Group.
FBLA and FFA have been a big part of Kenna’s high school years. She has received about every award given in those two Career and Tech Organizations. Kenna was a State Qualifier in FBLA and a National Qualifier in FFA. Last year she received the FFA Highest Individual at State Soil Judging. As a freshman, Kenna was the District Creed Speaking winner, won the FFA Record Keeping Award and FFA Scholarship Award.
Besides receiving certificates for the FFA Greenhand Degree and FFA Chapter Degree, Kenna has received her CPR and Red Cross Certification plus Kenna must be totally certified in Google as she has become certified in five different areas.
The City of Lamar was fortunate to have Kenna as a life guard where she taught swimming, maintained 10–12-hour shifts, and conducted daily maintenance to ensure health and safety. Kenna worked for CAF Media managing live broadcast streams and advertisements with sponsors. She processed company expenses and deposits.
Kenna not only has maintained paid positions but she accumulated 55 hours over the course of four years cleaning up trash in the community as a volunteer. Kenna also takes the lead in a group to organize the annual canned food drive to stock a local food pantry.
Kenna plans to attend the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and study pre-med with a biology degree.
Melissa Goble has been Kenna’s counselor for eleven years at McClave Schools. Melissa was instrumental in submitting this application for McClave Schools to the Fort William Bent Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
