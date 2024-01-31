Karina Garcia Named Good Citizen for Springfield High School
Karina Garcia, daughter of Gabriel and Janett Lizett Garcia, is the Good Citizen from Springfield High School.
Karina has achieved academic excellence throughout high school maintaining an “A” Honor Roll, Top Student Award for the past three years and was recognized during the Fall and Spring 2022 with the LCC President’s List (4.0 College Courses).
Karina takes the lead in the National Honor Society, student government, her class, organizations that she belongs to such as FCCLA, Friends of Rachel Club (F.O.R. Club) and drama.
Athletics has been a big part of Karina’s life participating in Varsity Basketball, Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Track & Field and Varsity Team Manager for baseball. She has held a cheerleading position all four years of high school and is now the captain.
About a year ago a family friend went through a terrible car accident which placed him in a coma. Karina helped within and outside of her church to fundraise and help with the family’s needs. She has cleaned up stands after ball games, helped with the “Reach for the Stars not Drugs” campaign, interviewed and honored a veteran for “The Quilts of Valor” and numerous other volunteer activities. Karina sets up her church before mass and has put together presents for “Stocking for Soldiers”.
Karina has been employed by the Southeast Colorado Hospital District Long Term Care Center for two years, Springfield Elementary during summer months, and worked for a local farmer during the summer helping with the irrigation system.
She enjoys biking and especially alone because it gives her time to be in her thoughts and to be with nature. Karina said in her application that her experiences throughout her life have provided her with greater knowledge to become a better friend, daughter, teammate, and citizen.
The future for Karina is exciting as a first-generation student. She plans to attend Colorado State University in Pueblo, major in Liberal Studies and minor in Spanish. While pursuing her dream, she will take a part-time job in a daycare or school as a substitute teacher. Karina stated in her application how important it is to support this country. She said, “As a first-generation student, it has been vital for me to support our country and take in the amazing opportunities that are offered.”
Karina stated in her essay, “I hope to become a serving, faithful, and respectful citizen by staying true to my morals and beliefs. Abiding by these I hope to continue shaping America into the country it is today. Our country has the capacity, strength, and power to change the lives of people all around the world.”
Samantha Thomas, Counselor and Ginger Walker, HS teacher, Counselor and Principal were instrumental in submitting this application for Springfield Schools to the Fort William Bent Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
