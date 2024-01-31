Jaleesa Yasmen Rodriguez Named Good Citizen of Granada High School
Barbara Crimond | Jan 31, 2024 | Comments 0
Jaleesa Yasmen Rodriguez, daughter of Hopie Rincon and Justin Gomez, was named Good Citizen from Granada High School.
Jaleesa has truly demonstrated exceptional academic achievement throughout her high school career maintaining a 4.00 G.P.A. while taking challenging courses at both the high school and collegiate level. She has been honored on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and the CHSAA all State Academic Team for all four years.
Jaleesa is a leader in numerous extracurricular activities. She has been a leader in volleyball, basketball and track during her years in high school. She is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and has gone to state competition. Jaleesa is a member of the FFA-Food Science, a member of the National Honor Society, involved with the Grandad High School Student Council and is in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Jaleesa is passionate about participating in community activities. She has been involved in picking-up trash for senior citizens in Granada. Jaleesa has also participated in the Adopt-A-Highway Litter Control Program around Granada, helped with Earth Day, made blankets for the Pet Shelter in Lamar. She even helped with a volleyball camp for young girls fostering a passion for volleyball.
Jaleesa is known to have more than one job at a time. She worked at a Mexican Restaurant for a year while having another job. She was employed at a steak house, worked in a boutique, and volunteered in the concession sand. Jaleesa knows the food industry well.
Jaleesa will enroll in college to pursue a degree in respiratory therapy to begin her educational journey. She is deeply passionate about respiratory care and its impact on patients with respiratory conditions. Ultimately she will become an ultrasound technician. Jaleesa is committed to continuous learning and advancement in both respiratory therapy and ultrasound technology.
In Jaleesa’s essay she wrote, “The civic responsibilities of a good citizen form the bedrock of a healthy and thriving society. Active participation in democracy, respect for laws, community engagement, and informed citizenship are all components of civic responsibility. As individuals fulfill these responsibilities, they contribute to the collective well-being, progress, and sustainability of their communities.”
Dr. John Hopper, Dean of Students, has been Jaleesa’s teacher for seven years at Granada Schools. Dr. Hopper was instrumental in submitting this application for Granada Schools to the Fort William Bent Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
