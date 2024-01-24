Helen L. Dorris March 8, 1930 – January 23, 2024
Services are pending for longtime Lamar resident Helen L. Dorris.
Helen was born on March 08, 1930 at Richfield, Kansas to John and Hazel (Petersen) Otto and passed away on January 23, 2024 at her home with her family by her side at the age of 93.
She is preceded in death by her husband Archie Dorris, son David Dorris, her parents, brothers Milton (Joyce), Harley (Sara), Karl (Frances) Otto as well as 3 infant siblings in the 1930 Dust Bowl.
Helen is survived by her daughters Pamela Dorris-Sanger, Debra Dorris both of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Chloe-Ana (Jared) Jones, Kira (Lupe) Fresquez, great grandchildren Kaedence, Carter, Josie, Jezlyina, Izeliana, Aleksander, Madyenza, Ezequiel and Max, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office, or to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation either direct at P.O. Box 824061 Philadelphia, PA 19182-4061 or in care of the funeral home office, and/ or to the Operation Smile Foundation direct at 3641 Faculty Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453 USA or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
