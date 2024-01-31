George “Bud” Hutchison – July 30, 1948 – January 29, 2024
Jan 31, 2024
A celebration of life for former Holly resident currently of Buena Vista, Colorado George “Bud” Hutchison will be held on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment with full military honors under the auspices for the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts will follow at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado.
Visitation for George will be held on Monday, February 5, 2024 from 9:00AM until the time of service at 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
George was born on July 30, 1948 at Lamar, Colorado to George Ervin Hutchison and Marjorie Ann (Morrow) Hutchison and passed away on January 29, 2024 at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 75.
He is preceded in death by his father George E. Hutchison, mother and step-father Marjorie “Marge” and Wayne Mendenhall and sister Linda Bagley.
George is survived by his wife Nancy Hutchison of the family home in Buena Vista, CO, children Holly Walter of Buena Vista, CO, Lance (Lisa Landrau) Hutchison of Derby, KS and Amanda Bellingar of Buena Vista, CO, grandchildren, Tyler Hutchison, Zo Shomaker, Logan Hutchison, Hannah Walter, Clarence Bellingar and Alden Bellingar and great-grandchild Payton Hutchison. He is also survived by his sister Bonnie (Ed) Ervin of Lewellen, NE and brother-in-law Mark Bagley of Holly, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veteran’s either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
