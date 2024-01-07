ELECTION NEWS for 2024: Presidential Primary Election
ELECTION NEWS for 2024:
2024 will be a very busy election year. In 2016, Proposition 107 was approved by Colorado voters to recreate and reenact state laws for allowing Presidential Primary Elections. With this change, Colorado will hold a 2024 Presidential Primary Election.
2024 Presidential Primary will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 2024 Primary will be held June 25, 2024 and 2024 General Election will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2024. All three elections will be Mail-in ballot delivery. All voters that are active eligible electors will automatically be mailed a ballot to the address that is listed in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Voter Registration System.
It is very important that all electors have the correct physical and mailing address on file or you will not receive a ballot in the mail because a ballot
cannot be sent to a forwarding address. Please, as soon as possible make sure your physical and mailing address is correct in the Colorado Secretary
of State’s voter registration system. If you have moved and need to update your address do so right away. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Voter
Registration System can be accessed through the internet at: www.govotecolorado.gov or contact your local County Clerk and Recorder’s
Office for any questions.
• Unaffiliated Voters may participate in Primary Elections without affiliating with a specific political party in order to vote in a political party’s primary election. (2016 passage of Proposition 108)
• January 2, 2024 Last day to affiliate with a major or minor party to run as a party candidate in the Primary (either through nomination or petition). What this means is if you want to run as a candidate affiliated with a political party you must be registered with that party by this date.
• January 2, 2024 Last day to register as unaffiliated to access the ballot by petition as an unaffiliated candidate. What this means is if you want to
petition on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate you must be registered as unaffiliated by this date.
• February 12, 2024 Last day for voters who are affiliated with a political party (Republican or Democratic Party) to change or withdraw their affiliation if they wish to vote in a different party’s primary election.
Our Election’s Department can be reached at 719-336-8011 for all voter registration and election questions or by e-mailing at election@prowerscounty.net . See our Facebook page at Prowers County Clerk & Recorder for up to date information.
Jana Coen
Prowers Clerk and Recorder
