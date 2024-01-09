Doris Jean (Moyer) Smith February 28, 1933 – January 6, 2024
Russ Baldwin | Jan 09, 2024 | Comments 0
A Celebration of Life Service for Doris will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Lamar, Colorado. Interment will follow at the Hartman cemetery in Hartman, Colorado. Visitation for Doris will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Monday, January 15, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Doris Jean (Moyer) Smith beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at Bent County Healthcare Center, Las Animas, Colorado on January 6, 2024 at the age of 90. Doris was born to Leslie and Helen (Wendt) Moyer on February 28, 1933. She spent her youth in Hartman, Colorado where she worked with her parents and sisters on the family farm. Doris received her education in Holly Colorado and achieved a GED on January 27, 1989. Doris married William Everett Smith on April 25, 1948 in Clayton New Mexico and they were sealed for All Time and Eternity at the Denver LDS Temple, Denver, Colorado on April 30, 2005. Five children were born to this union, Ronald Smith, Richard Smith, Pamela (Smith) Hallford, Kevin Smith, and Michael Kent Smith. Doris was a wife and homemaker raising her
family in the Pueblo Colorado, Holly Colorado area. She worked at Reymans Grocery in Holly, Colorado for many years. Doris loved this job because she was able to see all of her local friends frequently. In 1981 Neoplan Bus Manufacturing was built in Lamar, Colorado and Doris was hired for the job of purchasing inventory control which she did for over 20 years. Doris and her husband Bill purchased their home in Lamar Colorado shortly after. She was devoted to her family and attended every
holiday, graduation, weddings, birthdays and reunions. Doris was a wonderful seamstress and cook. She loved the outdoors and working in her garden and yard. She loved playing games and was a member of many bridge clubs. Doris enjoyed traveling on trips with her families and visiting their homes and playing with grandkids and great grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, her sister Donna, and her son Ronald. She is survived by her sisters Dolores Tonozzi, Peggy Hatcher and Diane Hatcher, daughter in law, Jill Smith of Lamar, CO and four children, Richard Smith and wife Carol of Fort Collins, CO, Pamela (Smith) Hallford and husband Jon of Lamar, CO., Kevin Smith of
Tyler TX, and Kent Smith of Tyler TX. 12 grandchildren Denver Smith, Summer (Smith) Dave Welt, Logan Smith, Jennifer (Smith) Ryan LeBaron, Julia (Smith) Justin Meehleis, Richard Smith and wife Amy, Becky Baxter, Dustin Smith and wife Rita, Devon Smith, Stephany (Smith) Allan Carter, Elizabeth Smith, and Christopher Smith. She also was blessed with 17
great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital for Doris’ love
of children.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at
www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: