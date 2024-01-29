CPW Seeks Public Feedback on Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP)
Barbara Crimond | Jan 29, 2024 | Comments 0
DENVER – Every five years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) leads the development of the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP), to maintain eligibility for funding through the Land and Water Conservation Fund and to inform investments from other federal, state, local and private programs.
Given the significance of outdoor recreation in Colorado, the SCORP is more than a federal requirement for funding. The plan reflects Colorado outdoor partners’ shared vision and commitment to advancing recreation enjoyment and conservation of Colorado’s outdoor resources.
Colorado’s previous 2019-2023 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) was developed in close collaboration with a wide range of partners to provide a shared vision for the future of Colorado’s outdoors. This plan also looks at current and changing demographics and recreation trends to help the outdoor recreation sector be culturally relevant and respond to future shifts.
The SCORP identifies four top priorities:
Enhance sustainable access and opportunity to enjoy the outdoors
Promote stewardship of natural, cultural, and recreational resources
Conserve lands, waters, and wildlife
Ensure adequate funding to sustain Colorado’s outdoors for the future
Currently, CPW is asking for feedback from the public on the relevance and importance of Colorado’s outdoor recreation objectives that help achieve the top priorities listed in the 2019-2023 plan. There are nine main objectives listed in the 2019 SCORP, which help prioritize outdoor recreation and conservation projects across the state based on the priority areas.
CPW staff want to ensure that the objectives we use to accomplish our outdoor recreation and conservation priorities in the 2024-2028 SCORP reflect the values of our community’s diverse interests. Share your feedback with us using the comment form on EngageCPW. Comments on this plan are open now through Feb. 28,
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • Featured • Media Release • Recreation • State
About the Author: