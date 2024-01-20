CATTLE ON FEED
Barbara Crimond | Jan 20, 2024 | Comments 0
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1.02 million head as of January 1, 2024. The latest inventory was down 1 percent from December 1, 2023 and down 2 percent from January 1, 2023. The inventory included 540,000 steers and steer calves, down 7 percent from last year’s number. The number of heifers and heifer calves, at 480,000 head, is up 4 percent from a year ago. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 140,000 head of fed cattle during December 2023, down 7 percent from the previous month but unchanged from
the December 2022 marketings. An estimated 135,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during December 2023, down 13 percent from last month and 7 percent below the December 2022 placements of 145,000 head. Of the number placed in December, 22 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 26 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 22 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 15 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds, and 15 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for December was estimated at 5,000 head, no change from last month or last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.9 million head on January 1, 2024. The inventory was 2 percent above January 1, 2023. The inventory included 7.20 million steers and steer calves, up 2 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 60 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.74 million head, up 2 percent from 2023. Placements in feedlots during December totaled 1.70 million head, 4 percent below 2022. Net placements were 1.64 million head. During December, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 440,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 410,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 380,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 279,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 110,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 85,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during
December totaled 1.73 million head, 1 percent below 2022. Other disappearance totaled 60,000 head during December, 11 percent above 2022.
For a full copy of the January 2024 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
