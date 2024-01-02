BoCC Letter to Editor re: PUC
Chairman Eric Blank
Commissioner Megan Gilman
Commissioner Tom Plant
Colorado Public Utilities Commission
1560 Broadway, Suite 250
Denver, CO 80202
RE: Xcel Energy’s Colorado Power Pathway Longhorn Extension
Dear Commissioners:
The Board of County Commissioners for Prowers County strongly supports Xcel Energy’s plans for the future of energy development in Southeast Colorado and Prowers County beginning with approval and construction of the Longhorn Extension segment of its Colorado Power Pathway plan. Approval and construction of the Longhorn Extension, which will stretch from Kiowa County south through the center of Prowers County and into Baca County, will create the opportunity for many renewable energy projects in our region. These prospective renewable energy projects will boost the local economy through investments, landowner leases, job creation, and additional tax revenue while also helping the State of Colorado to meet its renewable energy production goals.
Prowers County, and all of Southeast Colorado, is defined by the State of Colorado as an “economically distressed” area, but we do have abundant renewable resources available: the sun is always shining and the wind is always blowing in Southeast Colorado. Approval and construction of the Longhorn Extension would provide tangible economic benefits to Southeast Colorado while tapping into our plentiful and underutilized renewable resources to the benefit of the entire State of Colorado.
The Board of County Commissioners for Prowers County strongly encourages the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to approve of Xcel Energy’s proposed Longhorn Extension through Prowers County to advance the economic and energy interests of the region and the State of Colorado.
Thank you,
Board of County Commissioners for Prowers County, Colorado
