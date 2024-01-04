Barbara Irene Eye June 29, 2953 – December 31, 2023
Barbara Irene Eye will have no service or memorial per her request. She gave the gift of life through donation & cremation will take place as she wished.
Barbara was born to Dale and Kathryn Lasley on June 29, 1953 in Lamar Colorado and ended her earthly journey on December 31, 2023 peacefully at her daughter’s home in Lamar. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Lester Eye, her brother Keith Lasley, father Dale Lasley & countless other family members.
Barbara was a soft spoken, kind, loving, generous individual with a smile that would light up a room. She truly had a heart of gold. She had a fun silly personality & loved to laugh! She worked hard over the years primarily as a caregiver. She enjoyed crocheting with her grandma, mom and aunts all the years her hands allowed. She bowled for fun and on leagues throughout the years. She made amazing fried chicken and her 5-minute fudge was delicious. She loved having family time, watching a great movie, playing cards, board, dice and domino games. She loved to visit and have simple to deep conversations.
Barbara is survived by her mother Kathryn Lasley, sisters Sharon (Ken) Conrady and Wanda Natzke, daughters Paula (Jose) Carles, Tanya (Russell) Ramos and step-daughter Angela Eye. She is also survived by her grandsons James Carles, Steven (Taylor & kids) Ramos & step-grandson Dexter Eye, nephews Jason (Kristen) Lasley & family, Kyle Lasley, Chris (Lacey) Lasley & kids, nieces Summer (Spencer) Garza & kids, Candy (Brian) Anderson & kids as well as countless other family members and numerous friends.
May you take a moment in honor of her memory. A time you hold in your heart with her. Know as a born again Christian & a child of God she is at home with the lord pain free & at peace.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made direct to Peacock funeral home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
