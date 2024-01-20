Andrew Cortinez – June 7, 1984 – January 16, 2024
A Memorial Service for Andrew Cortinez will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wesleyan Fellowship Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Per his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Andrew Christopher Cortinez, age 39, passed away on January 16, 2024 in Las Animas, Colorado. He was born on June 7, 1984 in Garden City, Kansas to Marilyn (Hogue) Lucero and Andrew Cortinez. Andrew grew up in Las Animas, attending and graduating from Las Animas High School. He trained as a welder through Collbran Job Corps and later obtained his CDL in Denver, starting a career in truck driving.
Andrew was a loving son, brother, and father. He enjoyed playing the guitar, listening to music, and was a proud father of his two children, Mayela and Andru.
Andrew is survived by his children, Mayela J. Cortinez of Las Animas, Colorado and Andru Cortinez of California; mother, Marilyn (Robert) Lucero of Las Animas, Colorado; father, Andrew (Shannon) Cortinez of Denver, Colorado; grandmothers, Enis Morales of Pueblo, Colorado and Maria Lucero of Las Animas, Colorado; brothers, Kenneth Cortinez of Las Animas, Colorado and Isaac Cortinez of Denver, Colorado; and sisters, Pearl Cortinez of Denver, Colorado and Chastity (Steven) Salazar of Las Animas, Colorado; nephews and nieces, Steven Jr., Arianna, Leticia, and Greyson; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Virgil and Marilyn Hogue; paternal grandfather, Ignacio Cortinez; and uncle, Virgil Hogue.
Memorial contributions may be made in Andrew’s name to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
