Wayne Stiles January 4, 1940 – December 17, 2023
Services are pending for longtime Lamar resident Wayne Stiles.
Wayne was born on January 04, 1940 at St. Joseph, Missouri to Ferris Q. and Florence I. (Hart) Stiles and passed away on December 17, 2023 at the University of Colorado hospital with his family by his side at the age of 83.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church direct or in care of the funeral home.
