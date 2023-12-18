Wanda L. Hall – November 19, 1931 – December 16, 2023
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Wanda L. Hall will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at the Lamar First Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating.
Wanda was born on November 19, 1931 at Oakland, California to Robert Theodore and Sarah Lucinda (Huhndorf) George and passed away on December 16, 2023 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 92.
She is preceded in death by her husband Keith Hall, her parents, sons Bruce Hall and Terry Hall, daughter Brenda Soulliere and brothers Robert H. George, Jerry Lee George and Ronald Edward George.
Wanda is survived by her grandchildren Mendi (Trevor) Choat, Melony Hall, Tracy (Ryan) Unverzagt, Mark (Chantel) Hall and Brian Hall, eleven great-grandchildren Chelsea Hall-Chavira, Brooklyn Hall, Alexandra Tate, Kaitlin Hall, Tatum Hall, Colin Hatchett, Porter Hall, Zoey Hall, Conley Hall, Tremson Unverzagt and Ralston Unverzaght. She is also survived by three great-great-grandchildren Sophia Melgosa, Alec Morales and Saylor Tate and one great-great grandson on the way , sisters Norma Haynes and Karin (Jack) McCollom as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar First Baptist Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
