Vernon R. Smith – September 27, 1931 – November 30, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Dec 12, 2023 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for longtime Holly, Colorado resident currently of Lamar, Colorado Vernon Smith will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00am at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado.
Vernon was born on September 27, 1931 to Elmer Brewster Smith and Naomi Esther (Cole) Smith at Dodge City, Kansas and passed away at Memorial Hospital on November 30, 2023 with his family by his side at the age of 92.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Carol (Conklin) Smith, his parents, siblings Andy Smith, Donald Smith, Anna May (Smith) Jones, Bonnie Smith, William Smith, Violet (Smith) Behm and Larry Smith.
Vernon is survived by his wife Bobbi Johnson of the family home, children Jerry (Linda) Smith of Holly, CO, Bob (Lynn) Smith of Manassa, CO, grandchildren Kary (Sharee) Smith, Krystal (Gary) Hokit, Kelli (Oggie) Weisenhorn, Konnie (Preston) Frey, Kandace (Brian) Nelson, Zac (Alisa) Smith, Matt (Sarah Kelley) Smith, Adam (Kayla) Smith, Daniel Smith, twenty-four great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holly Volunteer Fire and Ambulance either direct or in care of the funeral home.
Services are under the direction Peacock Family.
