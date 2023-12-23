The Prowers Journal, April 2023 Year in Review
Lamar Councilwoman Transitions to City Employee
Anne-Marie Crampton, who has served as a Lamar City Councilmember since 2011, resigned her post during her last council session on Monday, April 10th. Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, on behalf of the city, presented her with a plaque of appreciation for her consistent dedication to the city. That dedication will continue as Crampton will be employed as Lamar’s Community Development Director, a position that plays a key role in economic development for the community. As president of Prowers Economic Development, (PEP), it’s a very familiar scenario for Crampton. Following the Monday session, the council and various staff held a reception for the outgoing councilwoman, before it adjourned into executive session.
The question of legalized sales of recreational and medical marijuana from commercial dispensaries in the city may go before Lamar voters for the November 7, 2023 general election. City Clerk, Linda Williams, said Brent Bates intends to gather sufficient petition signatures to have the question on the ballot. A minimum of 364 signatures, or 15% of the total number of voters in the last election are required as an initial stepping-stone to the completed petition process. Although Lamar voters approved the sales two years ago, a lack of sufficient signatures on the petition caused the vote to be overturned following a legal challenge by several local residents.
Five Exemplary Archaeology and Historic Preservation Projects Honored in 2023 Stephen H. Hart Awards
On April 19, 2023, History Colorado hosted the 37th Stephen H. Hart Awards for Historic Preservation celebration at the History Colorado Center in Denver. The Stephen H. Hart Awards are given out annually to recognize the five projects or individuals that exemplify the outstanding archaeology and historic preservation work being done in the Centennial State every day.
History Colorado Board Award: Granada Relocation Center | Granada, CO
The Granada Relocation Center, better known as Amache, is being recognized due to the awardees dedication to shining light on a dark and difficult part of Colorado’s history. Located a few miles west of Granada, this site was one of ten relocation centers where the United States imprisoned more than 11,000 Japanese and Japanese Americans who were forcibly removed from their homes and wrongfully confined during World War II. The effort to preserve the site and its history has spanned multiple generations beginning in the 1980s. Recent efforts include reconstruction of buildings following original plans, the returning of the recreation hall to the site, and designation of Amache as a National Historic Site.
This project is being commended for the important relationships developed between: survivors and their descendants; the local school district; the University of Denver; Colorado Preservation, Inc.; the National Park Service; and the many consultants, contractors, and advocates who are working to authentically and honestly share this story with the world.
Lamar Redevelopment Authority Board Funds Local Business Expansion
The Lamar Redevelopment Authority board approved a $40,000 request from Todd and Sarah Horning to renovate and move their store, (Lamar Outdoor Sports) to 10 North Main Street, formerly, Thai Spicy Basil restaurant, recently purchased by the couple. The renovation plans call for new flooring in the main area as well as sheet metal decoration on the roof rim and outside painting of the property. Additional improvements include a new gas line into the building, security locks, new signage, cameras and motion sensors. However, the board decided that, as permanent fixtures and improvements take precedence, the security items would not be included for reimbursement.
The Authority Board also approved an extension request for L&C LLC, owned by Dustin Langston and Jacob Chamberlain for their property at 120 South Main Street. Additional interior renovations are required to bring the building up to a standard where it would be useful to a long-term tenant for a Ready to Rent project. Repairs include HVAC, LED lighting, a stud framed wall buildout on the south wall and roof repairs as well as bringing the bathroom up to ADA codes.
