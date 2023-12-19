Shirley Ann Weisdorfer-Nelson – November 16, 1946 – December 16, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Dec 19, 2023 | Comments 0
Services are pending for longtime Eads, Colorado resident Shirley Ann Weisdorfer-Nelson.
Shirley was born on November 13, 1946 at Eads, Colorado to Raymond O. “Shorty” and Ruby E. (Siefkas) Weisdorfer and passed away on December 16, 2023 at The Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 77.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Ruth Weisdorfer.
Shirley is survived by her sons Sam (Denise) Nelson of Eads, CO and Mark (Michelle) Nelson of Haswell, CO, grandchildren Hatch, Case, Aspen, Emily, Alexa and Clayton Nelson and her brother Stanley Weisdorfer of Sterling, CO as well as other family, cousins, and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shirley Ann Nelson Memorial Fund either direct or care of funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: