Sandra Lee Tyler – August 27, 1952 – December 5, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Dec 07, 2023 | Comments 0
A come and go celebration of life for long time McClave, Colorado resident, Sandra Tyler will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the Cornerstone Café in Wiley, Colorado.
Sandra was born on August 27, 1952 at Billings, Montana to Paul D. Trautman and Ruby Cleo (McClaughlin) Trautman and passed away on December 5, 2023, at the Bent County Nursing Home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 71.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Marcia Felton.
Sandra is survived by her significant other Tom Julius of the family home in McClave, CO, children Chris (Francine) Harvey of Pueblo West, CO and Paul (Oakley) Tyler of Granbury, TX, five grandchildren, her brother Pat Trautman and her sisters Frankie Burton and Barbara Gilbert as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of other friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: