Rotarian/Librarian Kid’s Christmas a Big Hit
Russ Baldwin | Dec 18, 2023 | Comments 0
One of the final opportunities to visit with that Jolly Old Gent occurred this past Saturday, December 16th at the Lamar Cultural Events Center.
Judy Turpin, Lamar Rotary President, said there were wall to wall crowds for the first hour or so for the holiday event from ran from 10am to 1pm. The Rotary and Lamar Library staff and volunteers combined their resources to present a memorable day for area youth.
Kids and families could take home a free gift bag, plus free books, popcorn, sweets and even colorful socks plus other treats while they were waiting for an opportunity to sit with Santa for a few moments.
The Library staff provided a ready-to-use, ‘wish-list’ form for what kids wanted for their special holiday gift.
This past weekend provided other opportunities to enjoy the holidays including the Toys for Tots gift distribution that was held at the headquarters at 500 West Beech Street in Lamar.
The Main Street Cinema and Community State Bank combined their efforts for a free Sunday showing of the holiday hit movie, “The Polar Express”. Crowds were lined up along Main Street for the afternoon event which included a live showing of the local dance group, “All the Right Moves” on stage as well as the Lamar High School Notables who performed with a selection of holiday carols.
