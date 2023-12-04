Registration is Open for CCA’s 2024 Mid-Winter Conference
Russ Baldwin | Dec 04, 2023 | Comments 0
LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Registration is now open for Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s (CCA) 2024 Mid-Winter Conference, which will be held on January 15-16th at the Denver Marriott West Hotel in Golden, CO.
The 2024 Mid-Winter Conference will kick off on January 15th with CCA’s Board of Directors meeting, as well as board meetings for both Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust and Colorado CattleWomen. That afternoon, we are changing things up this year and starting our first round of steering committee meetings. Following the meetings, the CCA President’s Reception will be held.
Tuesday, January 16th, will be a full day, starting with CCA’s 2 other rounds of steering committee meetings in the morning, which will facilitate important discussions about topics and issues affecting every aspect of Colorado’s beef industry. During Tuesday’s lunch, CCA will host its business meeting and recognize several award winners. CCA will facilitate a visit to the Capitol in the afternoon and then legislators are invited to join for a reception and banquet that evening. It is of particular importance that you participate in our evening activities on Tuesday with your elected officials to make connections and share in productive dialogue about the upcoming year.
To register, please visit the CCA website or call the CCA office at 303-431-6422. CCA also has a discounted room block at the Denver Marriott West Hotel for our conference attendees. For more information on the conference, visit www.coloradocattle.org/mid-winter-conference.
Thanks to the sponsors who have already signed on to support CCA and its members! Sponsorship opportunities are available and opportunities to connect with beef producers and industry leaders. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with Tatum Swink, tatum@coloradocattle.org, for more information about the best ways to showcase your business while supporting CCA.
After a great 2023 Annual Convention, we look forward to continuing to engage with members and the broader industry in January!
