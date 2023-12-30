October 2023 Year in Review from The Prowers Journal
Russ Baldwin | Dec 30, 2023
Chamber Oktoberfest Brings in Huge Crowd
A record number of area vendors, free pumpkins for kids, plenty of fair food, the final farmer’s market of the season, cold beer and a warm, sunny day, all contributed to a huge gathering for the Lamar Chamber of Commerce’s annual Oktoberfest.
Most of the vendors this year were located inside the Enchanted Forest, making room for the cornhole toss competition at the Chamber’s parking lot which benefitted the annual Toys for Tots campaign.
KVAY announcer, Ty Harmon, the event’s emcee, broadcast a mixed medley of tunes throughout the day and several hundred runners and walkers congregated along East Beech Street for the 12th annual running of the BBB fund-drive in support of cancer patients and survivors.
Over 100 pumpkins were spread out on the Forest’s lawn and youngsters were invited to select their own pumpkin where they could move to the pumpkin painting table to use their imaginations to decorate their own great gourd for Halloween. Many of the pumpkins were earmarked with winning ‘dots’ redeemable for special prizes from contributing merchants.
There were other winners as well, with the Chamber’s ‘stein-holding’ contest…to determine who had a strong arm, supporting a water-filled mug for as long as possible at arm’s length. Winners were Tanner (nln) in the men’s division, Tanner Coy in the woman’s and Chloe Martinez in the kid’s category. Each won $50 in Chamber Luv Bucks and their stein. Ron Cook walked away with first prize in the chamber’s raffle, a fire pit.
Council Work Session Covers City’s First Steps to a New Comprehensive Plan
Anne-Marie Crampton, City of Lamar Community Development Director, addressed the Lamar City Council in a work session this past Monday, October 9th accompanied by Josh Olhava, project lead from Ayers Associates, regarding the creation of a new comprehensive development plan for the city.
A number of outreach discussions have been held in Lamar, seeking resident input on what they feel are the communities needs and strengths to move forward with a comprehensive plan, replacing the original report from 2004. Priorities listed in the former plan, coupled with the current vision, will be an integral part of the report, mandated to be completed by the third quarter of 2024. Some facets of the 2024 profile will include a transportation plan, as CDOT is conducting a freight study on rural highways, a Three-Mile Plan regarding the interface area between the county and the city, an overview of local housing and an Intergovernmental Agreement to provide future coordination mileposts with the county for areas immediately surrounding the community. Olhava said the plan is considered a ‘living document’ which can be altered to reflect the changing needs of a community over a ten-year span as well as a guide to provide updates to regulations for municipalities.
Kaye Hainer Honored for Years of Service in Tourism
During the Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference last week, awards were presented for Outstanding Tourism Efforts to honor individuals and organizations for their excellence in the Colorado Tourism Industry. After the Dinner, and the Speakers, and for the grand finale to a gathering of over 600 representatives, there were amazing pictures of Lamar flashed on the huge screens as they announced that the winner was from Lamar! Kaye Hainer from the Colorado Welcome Center in Lamar.
I had previously written a letter to nominate her. It is an amazing honor to receive as this award is available to all volunteers who help in Colorado promoting tourism! There were many nominations for this prestigious Outstanding Volunteer of the Year for Colorado, and we were so pleased she won.
Yeah Lamar!
Submitted by Leslie Stagner
Manager, Lamar Welcome Center
