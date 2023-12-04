Nominations for the 2024 Downtown Excellence Awards Open for Entries
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR THE 2024 DOWNTOWN EXCELLENCE AWARDS PRESENTED BY 9NEWS AND DOWNTOWN COLORADO, INC.
November 28, 2022 — COLORADO — Since 2003, Downtown Colorado, Inc. (DCI) has presented awards to outstanding projects and people in Colorado that demonstrate creativity in the face of challenges, unlikely and enduring partnerships, and dedication to the community to further downtown initiatives. In 2024, Downtown Colorado, Inc. and 9News will be presenting the Colorado Downtown Excellence Awards with a new category and video features from award winning communities.
The Colorado Downtown Excellence Awards presents recognition in six areas including awards for Partnership, Place, Plans, Projects, Pop Up Innovation and Person – Downtowner of the Year. For more information on the Colorado Downtown Excellence Awards, visit https://www.downtowncoloradoinc.org/dtexcellenceawards.
Colorado Downtown Excellence Awards is a dynamic platform that is constantly evolving to stay at the forefront of recognition and excellence. We take pride in offering Colorado communities the latest and most relevant categories to acknowledge outstanding achievements for downtowns and commercial districts. We are committed to staying ahead of the curve.
Whether it’s disruptive events or pop ups, groundbreaking leadership, or cutting-edge workforce housing strategies, the Colorado Downtown Excellence Awards is committed to recognizing excellence in the most current and impactful areas of achievement.
Each year the Downtown Excellence Awards serve as a highlight for DCI’s IN THE GAME Vibrant Downtown Event, a convening for downtown champions, resource providers, and stewards. The 2024 IN THE GAME event will be held in Durango, CO on April 2-5, 2023. The Governor’s Awards will be presented April 4, 2023.
2024 IN THE GAME registration is open, sign up by December 15 to receive the advance purchase price. https://www.downtowncoloradoinc.org/2024/04/02/163181/in-the-game-2024-vibrant-downtowns-annual-conference/
All 2024 nominated projects must be completed between August 1, 2020 and October 31, 2023. The nomination fee is $100 and all nominations must be submitted by December 31, 2023. All nominated projects must include a DCI Member on the project team.
