LAMAR’S COMPREHENSIVE PLAN EFFORT GAINS MOMENTUM
Russ Baldwin | Dec 23, 2023 | Comments 0
The City of Lamar is updating its comprehensive plan, aiming to provide guidance for the community over the next decade. In pursuit of this “forward focused” plan, the City is actively seeking individuals who are passionate about taking an active role in this crucial planning initiative. It is in search of visionaries capable of uniting the diverse perspectives within Lamar to guarantee that the new plan, CrossroadsHORIZON, charts a course for success. Individuals who are interested in shaping the future of the community are invited to join in this endeavor. Applications are being accepted now for two forward-focused groups: the Pathfinders Steering and Navigators Youth Committees, expected to have 8-10 members each. Ideal candidates represent the community’s rich heritage and optimism for the future with diverse perspectives. Lifelong residents and recent transplants are welcome to apply for the appropriate committee.
Community members can access the CrossroadsHORIZON website to learn more about the City’s goals for the comprehensive plan, timeline, and updates on the City’s Community Development page at www.ci.lamar.co.us/futureforward. The direct link to the CrossroadsHORIZON website is https://bit.ly/2024LamarCompPlan.
Staff will work with Prowers County as it also completes its master plan. The two will intersect to create a State-mandated plan for the three-mile area around the City. While that would represent monumental growth for Lamar, the City and County will satisfy that requirement and work more closely on a much smaller joint planning region for areas that could see annexation in the next five-ten years.
Ayres Associates is coordinating the City’s progress to complete the plan next fall. Ayres is very familiar with Lamar, as it currently assists it with the City’s EPA Brownfield Assessment grant. The Ayres team brings decades of planning and policy expertise with a group of seasoned experts who have helped communities throughout the region and county meet their goals. With roots in public sector planning, Ayres implements action-oriented comprehensive plans to truly get things done.
For more information on the CrossroadsHORIZON Comprehensive Plan, contact the Community Development office at 719.336.1303 or community@ci.lamar.co.us.
# # #
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Media Release
