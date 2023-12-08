Lamar Chamber Board Members Sought for 2024
Russ Baldwin | Dec 08, 2023 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce is seeking three qualified individuals to serve on the Lamar Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Candidates must be willing to serve a three-year term, beginning January 1, 2024. The Chamber Board of Directors annually considers applications and nominations in order to maintain a board of directors to represent the Chamber membership. They are looking for candidates based on individual accomplishments, contributions and dedication to the local community.
Directors are expected to attend monthly Board meetings at 6pm on the third Thursday of each month; organize and participate in community events; and make themselves available for special meetings and events throughout the year.
Interested individuals are asked to submit a letter of interest and a short biography to be reviewed and considered by the Chamber’s nominating committee. Applicants must be a regular member of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, in good standing, or an employee of a regular member and must have been a chamber member for at least one year. Applications should be sent to: Lamar Chamber of Commerce office, at 109A East Beech Street, Lamar, CO 81052. Questions can be directed to the office at 719-336-4379.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Featured
