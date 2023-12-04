John F. Medina – June 14, 1959 – December 3, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Dec 04, 2023 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident John F. Medina will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, December 8, 2023 at the Crosswinds Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Roy Gueswel officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado.
Visitation for John will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00PM on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
John was born on June 14, 1959 at Rocky Ford, Colorado to Juan A. and Cruz (Baca) Medina and passed away on December 3, 2023 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 64.
John is preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Bob and Vivian Rich, two angel grandbabies Reece Lynn and baby Medina as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law.
John is survived by his wife Beverly Medina of the family home in Lamar, his children Stacy (Jason) Martel of Colorado City, CO BriAnn (Troy) Appel and Valerie Medina both of Wiley, CO, grandchildren Glori and Kanin Martel, CJ D’Innoncenzo, Jaxson, Alexzander and Gabriella Appel, sisters-in-law Bessie (Ricky) Felan of Lamar, CO, Roberta (William) Kouba of Goliad, TX, Bobbie (Heather) Rich and Wilbur (Amanda) Rich all of Las Animas, CO. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John Medina Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
