“Enchanted Evening” for the Lamar Chamber Parade of Lights
Russ Baldwin | Dec 04, 2023 | Comments 0
The Spirit of Christmas was in evidence this past Friday, December 1st, for the annual Parade of Lights, hosted by the Lamar Chamber of Commerce. Over 40 float entries entertained the crowds lining the parade route, from the Lamar Municipal Pool parking lot, all along Second Street to East Beech Street and the Enchanted Forest where families lined up to enjoy entertainment on the stage and spend some time with Santa Claus in his workshop.
Rundell Ranch received $75 in Chamber Luv Bucks for their first place entry, followed by Las Guadalupanas with $50 in Luv Bucks and the Division of Wildlife taking third place and $25 in Luv Bucks.
All the Right Moves dancers provided entertainment on the state following the parade as well as a new entry this year, Las Guadalupanas who also performed. Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, pulled the main switch officially lighting the Enchanted Forest for the gathering.
