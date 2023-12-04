Counterfeit Cash Alert
Russ Baldwin | Dec 04, 2023 | Comments 0
Now that the holidays are here and local residents are fully involved in Christmas shopping, business owners need to alert their staff on the possibility of receiving funny money in a cash transaction. One local business recently realized, after the fact, that they had been paid by someone using a fake $100 bill.
Although a quick look would indicate that this bill is obviously false and may not even have been realized by the purchaser before it was passed over the counter, we still need to take a few moments to verify authenticity.
Forewarned is for-armed.
(Editor’s Note: Tavern 1301 and the Lamar School District reported having received counterfeit cash recently)
